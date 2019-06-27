‘Curbing sale of smuggled booze, fags a priority’

LAWAS: The Customs Department is committed to curbing the sale of untaxed liquor and cigarettes in the state, says Sarawak director Sharifah Halimah Tuanku Taha.

She said stiffer penalties were introduced in January this year for all offenders, regardless of the severity of the offence committed.

“They (offenders) can be fined up to RM100,000 or jailed for six years, even those who sell or possess a carton of cigarette without a permit. Stringent inspections will continue to be conducted at shops and the state’s entry points so as to catch errant traders and smugglers,” she told reporters after leading Customs personnel to conduct checks at several premises selling liquor and cigarettes in Lawas town on Tuesday.

She also urged the public to channel information on the smuggling of goods and distribution of liquor and cigarettes without permit, assuring that the department will ensure the identity of informants will be protected.

On the growing complexity of nabbing smugglers due to the advent of new technology, Sharifah Halimah said the department continuously improvises its system, including up-skilling staff and purchasing modern equipment to meet current and future needs.