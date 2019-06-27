Foreign groups begin to arrive for Sifma

KUCHING: Mandeville Violin Stars from Singapore and China’s Beijing Dance Academy arrived at Kuching International Airport (KIA) yesterday.

They are among the foreign talents that will perform at the first-ever Sarawak International Festival of Music and Arts (Sifma) at the old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) building here tomorrow and Saturday (June 28-29).

Festival organiser IMH Group of Companies and its event partner The Dance Academy Kuching welcomed the groups.

The Dance Academy Kuching artistic director January Chan, who heads the coordination for international dance, said this is the fourth time that the Kuching International Dance Festival has taken place since 2007, but it will be the first time organised in collaboration with Sifma.

“Besides China, there will also be dancers from Australia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Japan. There will be different dances on those two nights of Sifma,” she said.

Mandeville Violin Stars is a music group that comprises students aged four to 13 with a wide range of uplifting repertoires of varying genres.

They have performed in Vietnam, Indonesia, Austria, and Taiwan, and have been to Kuching for a few concerts.

Stemming from Mandeville Conservatory’s emphasis on performance, the group aims to provide violin students with more exposure to performance and to fine-tune their ability.

Beijing Dance Academy dancers, led by their teacher-in-charge Xu Zhi Hui, are here for the Kuching International Dance Festival, which is also happening as part of Sifma.

Founded in 1954, the academy was formally approved by China’s Ministry of Culture in 1978.

It obtained the right to grant master’s degrees in dance and also master’s degrees in art.

To run from 7.30pm to 10pm, Sifma is a two-night gala concert that features international music, dance, and choir groups.

There will be a grand opening from the Sifma Orchestra, whose members consist of groups from Simfoni Orkestra Negeri Sarawak, Sarawak Cultural Village, Sekolah Seni, IMH Academy Orchestra, and student representatives from select schools in Kuching, who have been trained under Rhythms of Sarawak Group.

This event will be a venue for cultural exchange to further strengthen cooperation between participating nations.

It is also opportunity for local musicians and performing artistes to learn from the international groups in the hopes of promoting and upgrading the standard of performing arts in Sarawak.

Other Sifma performers are pluck-string quartet Kwerdas from the Philippines, The Vocal Consort (Singapore), Taiwan Bamboo Orchestra, The Kuala Lumpur Children’s Choir, The Rondella Guitar Group (Philippines), A…My-Name-Is… musical theatre group (United Kingdom), Conroy Dance Centre (Australia), Senju Kabuki Dance Company (Japan), Duopera musical theatre group (Singapore), Born To Dance Academy (Philippines), Korean Hand Drum Group (Hong Kong), and Halili Ballet (Philippines).

Sarawak Arts Council dancers, choirs, and instrument players from various schools and communities will also have the opportunity to showcase their talents during the festival.

Tickets are priced at RM100 for premium seats and RM50 for normal seats.

For more information, contact 082-424658, send a WhatsApp message to 016-8794658, or email [email protected]