Kok will be in Bintulu to launch B7 biodiesel implementation

BINTULU: Minister of Primary Industries Teresa Kok will be coming here this Saturday to launch the nationwide B7 biodiesel implementation for the industrial sector.

She will also launch the third Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) seminar on biodiesel implementation B7.

The event will start at 8.30am, and the venue is Bintulu Port Authority auditorium at Tanjung Kidurong.

The minister’s chief publicity officer, Chiew Chan Yew, said the seminar is open to the public and members of the related industries.

MPOB deputy director general (R&D) Dr Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir will be among those present during the launching ceremony.

The B7 seminar will be divided into several sections: the first one on ‘Biodiesel production and usage for industrial sector’ to be presented by Dr Harrison Lau Lik Nang’; second is on the National biodiesel implementation mandates for industrial sector by the ministry’s Biofuel division; third is an overview of biodiesel industry in Malaysia to be presented by Malaysian Biodiesel Association.

The final section is ‘experience sharing’ by Sime Darby Oils Biodiesel Berhad, SOP Transport Sdn Bhd, FGV Biotechnologies Sdn Bhd and Genting Biodiesel Sdn Bhd.

Chiew said B7 biodiesel is a blend of seven per cent palm methylester and 93 per cent petroleum diesel.