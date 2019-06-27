Lim: Ministry to highlight borrowing, tax and worker issues in preparing Budget 2020

PUTRAJAYA: The need to loosen borrowing procedures, tax matters and the hiring of foreign workers are among the main issues to be highlighted in the preparation for Budget 2020, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said.

Speaking during Budget Consultative Council 2020 meeting here today, he said, the need to ease borrowing procedures to enable businesses gain access to loans would be addressed.

Issues about asset delivery would also be given attention as there is a view that official affairs could be simplified and problems resolved efficiently by reducing bureaucratic procedures, thus improving the delivery, he said.

The preparation for Budget 2020 would also take into account concerns about the ongoing trade war between the United States and China which could affect the country’s economic climate, he said.

Also to be given attention in the Budget 2020 preparation according to him, is on the need to transform the industry towards Industry 4.0 (IR 4.0) so that the industry could become a part of the much needed digital economy to enable them to continue growing.

Lim also said matters regarding the social and security issues would also be given emphasis in the preparation of the Budget 2020.

“Security is the prerequisite for strong economic development. If we do not have a safe environment, it’s hard to continue the development,” he said.

The government, he said, would continue placing emphasis on members of security forces so they could perform their duty professionally.

On welfare issues, the Finance Minister said the programmes would continue and the government is willing to listen to any proposals related to it.

“However, we hope that all parties understand the financial constraints in which we have to address, in particular, to the need to fill the loss of RM150 billion, which is an obstacle that complicates our efforts to carry out all welfare programs,” he said.

According to him, the loss of RM150 billion was due to issues related to 1MDB, Tabung Haji and Felda. – Bernama