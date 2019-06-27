Loopholes within VLN system will be reported to Home Ministry — MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will immediately send a report to the Home Ministry if any loopholes and disadvantages are found in the overseas visa (VLN) system and procedures.

Its deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki said his officers would submit the report on the flaws for the ministry to review and take further action.

“The MACC Inspection and Consultancy Division will send a report as soon as possible to the Home Ministry for them to take necessary actions pertaining to whatever loopholes and disadvantages in the system and procedures, as well as on how the system is being used in this

case.”

Azam told reporters this after attending the proceedings of former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the Sessions Court here yesterday. — Bernama