Man jailed five years for drug abuse

SIBU: A man, 33, was yesterday sentenced by the Sessions Court to five years’ jail after he pleaded guilty to abusing drugs.

Kong Wei Loun was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39C(1)(b) of the same act for the offence.

The section provides for a jail term of not less than five years but not exceeding seven years, and whipping of not more than three strokes.

Kong was found drug-positive during a urine test taken at 8.50pm on Sept 15 last year at the central police station here. He also had previous convictions for drug abuse and drug possession.

In mitigation, he pleaded for a lenient sentence, saying he had to take care of his asthmatic mother.