New list of 1MDB civil forfeiture respondents out in 2 weeks

BANTING: A new list of individuals and entities involved in forthcoming civil forfeiture action by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), will be released within two weeks at the earliest.

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki today said the list of respondents was extensive, and as such, his team needed time to undertake detailed checks concerning witnesses and the location of assets, while attending to other aspects such as coming up with a shortlist of names and having discussions with investigators and the Attorney-General’s office.

“For those we can take legal action against, we will do so”, he said.

Speaking to the media after the closure of a basic training course as well as a management and professional course for MACC officers here today, Azam declined to give an estimate of the number of individuals and entities who are due to be summoned in the next civil forfeiture application.

He however urged all those who had received funds from IMDB to return the money, adding “they themselves know they are recipients of 1MDB funds as they received them in the form of cheques, not cash”.

He said legal action could be taken against them under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA).

Yesterday, Azam was reported to have said that many more summonses would be issued following the MACC’s civil forfeiture suit filed on June 19 at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, against 41 individuals and entities to recover 1MDB funds worth RM270 million.

Among the 41 are political parties UMNO, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah and MCA, and organisations such as Pertubuhan Kebajikan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Pekida). – Bernama