Palliative Care Sibu ‘inspired’ by PCAM

MIRI: The newly-established Palliative Care Sibu (PCS) is keen on emulating programmes carried out by its counterpart here, the Palliative Care Association Miri (PCAM) which has been providing palliative care to terminally-ill patients and services to their caretakers for free.

According to PCS president Ling Leh Ping, it was PCAM’s success throughout the past 14 years after its establishment that inspired her team to set up the Sibu operation in February this year.

“(It is) not only us, but the patients also highly appreciate the PCAM – a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that delivers quality palliative care and services to those in need.

“A patient, who was referred to me recently, even suggested that it was high time for Sibu to emulate Miri in setting up its own palliative care association,” Ling, a retired matron of Sibu Hospital, told The Borneo Post on Tuesday.

She was here with her executive committee members, including PCS advisor Prof Mohd Raili Suhaili and legal advisor Priscilla Lau, to visit PCAM Daycare Centre at Jalan Taman Piasau Edar in Piasau and also Miri Hospital.

The Sibu delegation was welcomed by the PCAM team, led by president Dr Loh Yunn Hua.

PCAM vice-president Veronica Wong and nursing coordinator Melissa Desmond Reynold were also present.

Adding on, Ling added among the commendable approaches taken by PCAM was its close working relationship with Miri Hospital in carrying out its core ‘Palliative Care Home Program’ (PCHP).

She also proposed for smart partnerships between the PCS and PCAM in related programmes, including fundraising projects and training.

Meanwhile, Dr Loh said PCAM would be looking forward to establishing cooperation with PCS towards better palliative care and services for the communities.

At present, PCAM provides palliative care to 100 patients in and around Miri city.

From its inception in 2005 up to end of December last year, PCAM’s services had reached out to 1,174 patients.

Apart from providing free palliative care, PCAM also sends its nurses for further training and seminar programmes, as well as provides medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators, hospital beds, ripple mattresses and wheelchairs, to patients on loan basis.

Funding for PCAM is derived from public and corporate donations, as well as allocations from elected representatives.

Currently, PCAM has three full-time nurses and about 30 volunteers, the majority of whom are senior citizens and retirees.

Those interested to volunteer or to know more can contact PCAM via 012-8456480 (WhatsApp) / 085-650538, or go to www.palliativecaremiri.org.