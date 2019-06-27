PM’s Office names 2019-2022 Suhakam commissioners

PUTRAJAYA: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) yesterday named the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) appointees for 2019-2022, with Tan Sri Othman Hashim as chairman.

In a statement, it said the three-year appointment effective April 27, 2019, was made under subsection 5(2) of the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia Act 1999 [Act 597] with the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Other than Othman, the commissioners are former Court of Appeal judge Datuk Seri Mohd Hishamudin Md Yunus, economist Medaline Berma, Datuk Godfrey Gregory, Datuk Mah Weng Kwai, Datuk Lok Yim Pheng, Assoc Prof Dr Nik Salida Suhaila Nik Saleh and Jerald S Joseph.

The PMO said in accordance with subsection 6 (1) of Act 597, the King had also consented to the appointment as Suhakam chairman of Othman, who is a former Foreign Ministry secretary-general. — Bernama