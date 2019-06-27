Programme sees increase in students’ interest in STEM

KUCHING: The Petronas Counsellors Programme (PCP) has seen an increase in students’ interest towards science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects.

An analysis conducted among Form 1 and Form 3 students from PCP participating schools, since the inaugural programme here a year ago, found a 3 per cent increase in students’ interest.

“These are small steps in the right direction. Our efforts are beginning to bear fruit, as more and more students become attracted to STEM. Going forward, we foresee more students will be interested in STEM as a result of positive peer pressure and influence of counselling teachers – amongst others,” said Ministry of Education (MoE) Student Career Unit head Ahmad Fauzi Mohammad in a press release.

He said STEM education is crucial to nation-building as it creates critical thinkers, increases science literacy, and enables the next generation of innovators.

“When students find STEM appealing and exciting from the earliest possible age, we have a better chance at preparing young minds to take on future roles – and supporting Malaysia’s vision of becoming a developed economy,” he said.

“In view of this, MoE’s partnership with Petronas in the Petronas Counsellors Programme (PCP) is a win-win relationship between the public and private sectors. We hope to see more collaboration of this nature so that we can meet the national education policy’s goal of reaching a 60 per cent of science stream student population at secondary and tertiary level by 2025,” he said.

SMK Taman Tunku, Miri counselling teacher Alice Liaw said most students she counsels are not keen to explore STEM-related subjects due to a lack of interest or fear that these subjects may be difficult to ace in examinations.

“Nevertheless, as a counselling teacher, I have the responsibility of sharing the potential benefits of STEM with my students. This has become all the more important as our country embraces the digital economy,” Liaw said during the two-day course spearheaded by Petronas in collaboration with the MoE and partners.

“PCP is both timely and ideal for a counselling teacher like me to understand, learn and compare notes on how to get the students excited about STEM.”

She was one of 100 counselling teachers from selected secondary schools in Miri, Lawas, Limbang, Baram, Subis, and Labuan who took part in the PCP.

Participants were able to experience a series of knowledge-sharing sessions conducted by Petronas and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

Speakers from Industrial Training Institute (ILP), Malaysian Maritime Academy (Alam), Mara Polytechnic, and Petronas University of Technology (UTP) were also on-hand to present academic and career pathways for STEM-related course choices.

Petrosains, the Petronas science discovery centre, also showcased interactive science-related activities that counselling teachers could quickly replicate to promote STEM education.

“Counselling teachers are an often overlooked but highly important conduit to inspire, motivate and influence students in their choice of career and future undertakings,” said Petronas group human resource management senior vice-president Datuk Raiha Azni Abd Rahman.

“We believe in the importance of STEM in education, not just for producing talent for the oil and gas sector but also across industries. As such, the Petronas Counsellors Programme was conceptualised to provide counselling teachers with the skill-set and mindset required to spur young Malaysians to embrace STEM in their education and future vocation.”

PCP’s success hinges on the enthusiasm and support of the school counsellors.

“PCP is a clever initiative that reaches out and engages school counsellors, encouraging them to be a reliable and dependable source of good advice. It is also just as important for school counsellors to continue to equip themselves with the right skills and knowledge to be effective in their role in counselling and guiding students in choosing their careers,” said Sarawak Education Department of Guidance and Counselling Unit deputy director Effa Rinny Octavia.

Petronas has been contributing significantly towards education and human capital development in Sarawak via its Education Sponsorship Programme (PESP), Program Budi MRSM-Petronas, Trust School projects in Lundu District, Vocational Institution Sponsorship and Training Assistance (Vista) in six vocational institutions, the construction of MRSM in Bintulu, and rural daily boarding in Paloh.

The World Economic Forum recently projected that 65 per cent of children currently in primary schools around the world will secure new jobs that are not in existence today but are founded on STEM.

Roles like that of a rainforest habitat data logger, a nano-technology design engineer, or an artificial intelligence analyst sound like highly promising job prospects, but many Malaysians may not be able to secure those jobs in the near future.

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik recently stated that only 44 per cent of Malaysian students were in the STEM stream last year.