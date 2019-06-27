Sifma to feature musical theatre group, operatic tenors

KUCHING: The Sarawak International Festival of Music and Arts (Sifma) at the old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) building tomorrow and Saturday (June 28-29) will feature A…My-Name-Is… and Duopera.

A…My-Name-Is… (UK Musical Theatre) is an international group consisting of Abel Law, Anthea Xydas, and Adam Haddour, who met whilst doing ‘Into the Woods’ at university.

For the past two years, the group has gone on to perform together in musicals such as ‘Sweeney Todd’ and ‘From Here to Eternity’, and most recently gave a concert at the historic Burgh House in London.

Hailing from Kuching, Law has been performing ever since he was a child.

With an ATCL (Associate diploma) in singing from Trinity College of Music, Law went on to perform in musical productions in the UK such as ‘Rent’ (Collins), ‘Into the Woods’ (Prince Charming), ‘Songs for a New World’ (Man 1), ‘Sweeney Todd’ (Perelli), ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ (Audrey II), and ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’ (Taxi Driver).

Xydas has trained in both classical singing and musical theatre, and has obtained Grade 8 qualifications for both.

She has taken lead roles in a number of musicals, including ‘From Here to Eternity’ (Karen), ‘Songs for a New World’ (Woman 2), ‘Into the Woods’ (Little Red Ridinghood), ‘A … My Name Will Always Be Alice’ (Alice), ‘The Pajama Game’ (Mabel), ‘Pirates of Penzance’ (Sergeant of Police), ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’ (Paulina), ‘The Wiz’ (Evillene), and ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ (Narrator).

Haddour just finished his second year of philosophy at University College London, where he has involved himself in the music scene.

As well as joining a band and releasing an album on Spotify, he has performed in five different musicals, most recently playing Sweeney in ‘Sweeney Todd’.

Meanwhile, Duopera is a Singapore-Malaysian vocal collaboration between Leslie Tay and Alan Lau, who are both operatic tenors.

Duopera aims to bring classical vocal music to new audiences by making it more accessible.

Performing a combination of familiar and lesser-known works including opera, song and musical theatre, Duopera invites audiences to journey with them through the beautiful, wonderful world of classical music.

Lau, an architect by profession, is a native of Kuching, who having caught the choral singing bug through his secondary school choir went on to perform with various vocal ensembles throughout his university and working life.

Among his experiences include, those in Perth, Australia, where he performed with leading vocal groups such as Collegium Musicum Choir, the University Chapel Choir, and St George’s Baroque Consort.

He was also a founding member of the Giovanni Consort, an ensemble comprising some of Perth’s best young singers, and performed a wide range of vocal works from the renaissance to 20th century repertoire.

On relocating to Singapore, he appeared with various groups such as early-music ensembles Musica Obscura and Ab Oriente, Artyfakt Studio, the Celebration Chorus, and OperaStudio.

Under the tutelage of the late tenor Lim Shieh Yih, he also performed solo roles in opera scenes and art songs as part of Lim’s Voce concert series.

In his capacity as secretary of the Singapore Classical Singers’ Association (SCA), Lau also helped to organise the 2005 Festa Canzone art song festival and competition.

Last year, Lau was a participant in the Internationale Sachsisches Sangerakademie in Torgau, Germany, where he studied and performed German repertoire under Roland Schubert and Berthold Schmid.

He was also a participant in Cambridge Early Music’s Baroque Week Summer School, held at Girton College, Cambridge, where he studied and performed works by various English baroque composers and has sung in major choral works.

Tay’s portrayal of Nerone in New Opera Singapore’s 2017 production of Monteverdi’s ‘L’incoronazione di Poppea’ was hailed by the Straits Times as being “outstanding for his formidable presence”.

His singing of the role of Jupiter in their 2016 production of ‘Orpheus in the Underworld’ was similarly applauded for being “impressive”, with acting and singing “the most convincing among the male cast”.

He was most recently heard as Don Ramiro in Rossini’s ‘La Cenerentola’ at the Esplanade Concourse in February.

He made his Carnegie Hall, Weill Hall debut in 2009 with New York Lyric Opera as Guillot in Massenet’s ‘Manon’.

He has sung both lead and comprimario tenor roles with New York and Boston companies such as Dicapo Opera, Bronx Opera, Boston Opera Collaborative, and Juventas New Music Ensemble in operas such as ‘L’elisir d’amore’, ‘La Cenerentola’, ‘Semiramide’, ‘La Gazza Ladra’, ‘Don Giovanni’, ‘The Magic Flute’, ‘The Marriage of Figaro’, ‘Alcina’, ‘The Fairy Queen’, ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’, ‘La Traviata’, ‘Madame Butterfly’, and ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’.

Tay has sung with Singapore Lyric Opera, New Opera Singapore, Bellepoque, and L’arietta in a wide range of roles.

He was cast as the lead in the world premiere of the musical ‘My Love is Blind’ by Musical Theatre Limited in 2016, in which he played a blind man.

Besides being a conductor of choirs, he is also on the voice faculty of the School of the Arts Singapore.

Tay graduated from Manhattan School of Music and Boston Conservatory.

His teachers include Richard Conrad (who sang with Joan Sutherland in the 1960s), Arthur Levy (teacher of Audra McDonald and Meryl Streep), and Dr Thomas Manhart.

Sifma tickets are priced at RM100 each for premium seats and RM50 each for normal seats.

For more information, call 082-424658 or 016-8794658, visit www.sifma.my, or look for SifmaOfficial on Facebook.