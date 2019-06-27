Singapore, Taiwan and China to boost Kelington’s long term outlook

KUCHING: Kelington Group Bhd (Kelington) remains optimistic on its Ultra High Purity (UHP) business and believes that its long-term growth outlook in China, Singapore and Taiwan remains intact.

The team at Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd (AffinHwang Capital) said despite a recent slowdown in China’s semiconductor capex, Kelington’s Singapore business will likely cushion the short-term decline driven by expansion, while Taiwan will likely see higher activities ahead with active bidding in solar projects.

“Kelington’s 2019E 29 per cent EPS earnings growth will likely continue to be driven by its UHP business,” it affirmed in a report yesterday.

“While the focus has not permanently shifted away from China with the expansion of wafer fabrication plants still looking promising, the spotlight will shine on the UHP projects in Singapore, which also generally command a higher margin.”

While contribution from Kelington’s Taiwan region has fallen from a high of 11 to two per cent in recent quarters, Affinhwang Capital was appeased by management plans to refocus efforts in this region by actively bidding for more solar-related installation and maintenance projects. Notably, the bulk of the current RM1.2 billion backlog is still largely focused in China.

This was on the back of Kelington’s liquid carbon dioxide plant being on track to start up by the third quarter of this year (3Q19).

“The piling work for the site has been completed.

KGB has taken delivery of its tankers and is currently in the process of strengthening its chassis; it is on track for concurrent completion with the plant.

“Fabrication work for the plant’s equipment was done in China and will be delivered by the 1st week of July.

Meanwhile, construction work is expected to commence in mid-July and targeted to be completed by September.

“To date, management has spent RM30m out of the RM50m estimated project capex, with the remainder to be used progressively to expand the CO2 tankers fleet.

KGB has secured orders for 30 per cent of the capacity, mostly by cylinder refillers as the end gas users generally prefer to see the product quality once the plant has started operation.

“This plant is expected to contribute about 8 per cent of total profit in FY20E, which we have already factored into our model.”