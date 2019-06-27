SMC to strictly enforce advertisement, cleanliness by-laws

SIBU: Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will strictly enforce the Advertisement By-laws and the Cleanliness By-laws to ensure tidiness and cleanliness of the municipality, says council chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King.

According to him, many licensed money-lenders in Sibu who have put up big advertisement signboards, banners on walls and facade of their premises without a licence required under the Money Lender Act and Local Authorities (Advertisements) By-Laws.

“In addition, many have also not applied for business name signs for their premises.

“The council has received numerous complaints from the public on the nuisance, and litters caused by the distribution of leaflets by those money-lending companies.

“Therefore, the council shall work closely with Sibu Resident’s Office as an authorised agency on licensing of money lenders under Money Lenders Act 1951,” he told a full council meeting yesterday.

Meanwhile, Tiong said the 16th Borneo Cultural Festival will be held from July 18 to 27 at Tun Tuanku Bujang Square here.

The event is supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports, and is a community development programme under the Ministry of Local Government and Housing.