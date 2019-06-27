Tourism brochures to encourage visitors to visit lesser known places of interest in S’wak

KUCHING: All nine divisions in Sarawak now have their own tourism brochures to encourage visitors to visit the other exciting yet lesser known places of interest in the state.

These brochures were unveiled today at Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) head office during a press conference, presided by Assistant Minister for Tourism Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

Lee said these brochures aim to encourage visitors to consider these divisions when planning their holidays, as these areas are full of local community-driven events and experiences that take visitors off the beaten track.

He pointed out the lesser known divisions have their own charm and every location is rich with culture and an authentic way of life unique to any other part of Sarawak.

“Prior to this, only Kuching, Sibu and Miri have their own travel guide brochures due to their importance as the main entry point and international flight hub for the State.

“In view of the Visit Sarawak Campaign, it is high time that the lesser known divisions in Sarawak be highlighted and promoted through this new Divisional Tourism Brochures featuring their CANFF (Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food & Festivals) tourism products.

“This marks a milestone for the joint collaborative effort by Sarawak Tourism Board and the Resident Offices throughout Sarawak,” he told reporters today.

He said these brochures will also be used for international promotion during roadshows and trade events abroad.

The nine brochures will also be available for download on the STB website.

The printed copies brochures will be available at visitor information counters in Kuching, Miri and Sibu.

“At the moment, the brochures are all in English. We have plans to translate them to Malay and Mandarin versions soon for convenience of visitors conversant in those languages.

“We are also looking into having them translated into Japanese and Korean languages, since Japan and Korea are our next market,” he added.