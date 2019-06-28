Caning issue between parents, teacher resolved amicably — Exco

JOHOR BAHRU: The case involving a secondary school teacher accused of caning a female student here last Tuesday, has been resolved amicably when all parties involved openly apologised on the matter yesterday.

They apologised openly in the presence of State Education, Human Resource, Science and Technology Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan and Johor State Education director Azman Adnan at a meeting held at the Johor Bahru District Education Office (PPD) at 2.30pm yesterday.

Aminolhuda in a statement said the meeting was the result of efforts from various parties including the State Education Department in seeking a win-win solution to all parties without involving the law.

Now that issue was resolved amicably, it was hoped that all parties not to prolong the issue, he said.

“Thanks to Johor Bahru PPD and the school for their quick actions by holding a consultative session between those involved that resulted in the withdrawal of police report lodged by the girl’s mother and the teacher has openly apologised to the student and her mother for his actions,” he said.

The incident on Tuesday was believed to have occurred when the 13-year-old student calling the male teacher ‘ah qua lao shi’ (effeminate teacher) without any reason.

Humiliated, the teacher then hit the girl with a cane on her left arm and leg and following this incident, the girl’s mother lodged a police report at the Taman Tun Aminah Police Station, Skudai, here. — Bernama