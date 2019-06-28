Carmor Plains explanation by SEDC not ‘sincere’, says Pending rep

KUCHING: Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong says she is still waiting on Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) to come up with a ‘sincere reply’ on its Carmor Plains cattle property investment in Darwin, Australia before taking the next course of action.

She said the reply given by SEDC chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Aziz Hussain on May 29 over the investment was unsatisfactory as Aziz did not address the various issues raised by her.

“Aziz, in his reply, failed to furnish any reports or studies done (on the investment), and whether the transaction on the investment was done by cash or loan, among others, which I had raised previously.

“I am still giving SEDC time to give a sincere reply pertaining to the cattle investment, failing which I will lodge a report with the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), which will be the last resort,” she told a press conference here yesterday.

Yong added that she still maintained the AUS$20 million which SEDC paid for the cattle property was ‘exorbitant and above market value’.

“SEDC has also failed to rebut a report by ABC News on May 22 that the price tag had been met with surprise by some in the Top End cattle industry.

“The report also said it would be difficult for SEDC to make a profit from such a large sum paid for a relatively small piece of land, which is 41, 499 hectares,” she said.

She further claimed that SEDC’s failure to rebut the report indicated the corporation had ‘something to conceal’.

“If the statement (by ABC News) is not true, SEDC would have come up with a reply to rebut it…so in another words, I can safely conclude that SEDC had bought the cattle property above the market value and definitely has something to hide.” She also said that the import of fresh beef to Sarawak has been monopolised by SEDC, which has been in the industry for 37 years, and that Sarawakians have never benefitted from cheaper beef.