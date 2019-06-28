Direct sales at S’wak Timber Expo hits RM7 mln mark

KUCHING: The direct sales at this year’s Sarawak Timber and SME’s Expo is expected to increase to RM7 million from RM5 million in 2018, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Speaking at the expo’s ‘Gala Night and Exhibitors’ event held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) last night, he said the expo acts as a platform for producers and manufacturers from the region to showcase and promote sales of timber and non-timber based products including SMEs – since its inception in 2013.

“The expo will also provide these producers and manufacturers with a platform to establish their network and attract potential buyers and investors, both local and foreign,” said Tengah, who is also Minister for Industrial and Entrepreneur Development.

The four-day expo which will be held until June 30 also saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between six timber companies and their respective trading partners to generate a trade value of RM223 million.

“I am confident that these transactions will be able to sustain the state’s timber trade globally in the near future,” he added.

The expo, themed ‘Leveraging Digital Technology in Transforming The Timber and SMEs Industry’ is the fourth edition to be jointly organised by the Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) and the Ministry of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development.

“Due to overwhelming success of the previous expos (since 2013), the number of booths taken by the exhibitors this year has increased to 541, occupying an exhibition space area of about 12,000 square meters,” he said.

The exhibitors include industry players from Indonesia, Brunei Darussalam and Japan.

Also present at the dinner were Assistant Minister for Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh, Assistant Minister for E-Commerce Assistant Minister for Entrepreneur and Small, Medium Enterprise (SME) Datuk Naroden Majais and STIDC general manager Hashim Bojet.