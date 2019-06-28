Firemen free dog stuck in grill fence

KOTA KINABALU: Fire and rescue personnel freed a female Dachshund (bitch) who got stuck in a grill fence in Lintas here yesterday morning.

A spokesperson for the Lintas Fire and Rescue Department said the dog was trying to jump out of the house compound but got stuck between the grill fence.

Nine fire and rescue personnel rushed to the scene upon receiving a distress call at 8.57am and managed to free the dog by cutting the grill fence.

The dog was then taken to a veterinary by the owner for treatment.