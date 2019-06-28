Fuel prices: RON97 up 11 sen, others unchanged

KUCHING: The price of RON97 will rise by 11 sen this week to RM2.49 per litre from RM2.38 per litre.

The price change will take place at midnight (June 29) tonight.

The price of RON95 and diesel will remain unchanged, at RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Finance revealed that under the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula, the price of both RON95 and diesel should be at RM2.19 per litre and RM2.28 per litre, respectively.

With a Cabinet decision that was made on Feb 27, the price of RON95 and diesel will be capped at the above prices to “reduce the people’s financial burden”.