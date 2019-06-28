Friday, June 28
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»Fuel prices: RON97 up 11 sen, others unchanged

Fuel prices: RON97 up 11 sen, others unchanged

0
Posted on News, Sarawak

RON97 will be priced at RM2.49 per litre from June 29 to July 5. File Photo

KUCHING: The price of RON97 will rise by 11 sen this week to RM2.49 per litre from RM2.38 per litre.

The price change will take place at midnight (June 29) tonight.

The price of RON95 and diesel will remain unchanged, at RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Finance revealed that under the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula, the price of both RON95 and diesel should be at RM2.19 per litre and RM2.28 per litre, respectively.

With a Cabinet decision that was made on Feb 27, the price of RON95 and diesel will be capped at the above prices to “reduce the people’s financial burden”.

Recommended Posts