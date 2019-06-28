Hannah: One pct OKU employment for KPI

KUALA LUMPUR: The government plans to adopt one per cent of Persons with Disabilities (OKU) employment as part of the Key Performance Indicators for every ministry, said Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh.

She said the one per cent OKU employment policy has been established in the past however, the enforcement is weak as no one will be penalised or judged if ministries fail to follow it.

“Now we put the one percent (OKU employment) under the KPI of Secretary-General of every ministry…Which means the Secretary-General now will have to go and make sure that they hire OKUs,” she told reporters after visiting the Open Interview for Persons with Disabilities (OKU) event organised by AEON CO (M) BHD, here yesterday.

Yeoh also stated the plus points for hiring OKU as it increases the diversity in the corporation, becoming more inclusive and to understand the group’s needs better.

Meanwhile commenting on the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) and the Malaysian Employers Federa­tion (MEF) action for voting against an international treaty to promote a harassment-and-violence free workplace, she said the ministry was currently trying to engage with the Human Resources Ministry.

“We definitely want to create a safe environment for workers. We are looking into a safe environment with no sexual harassment and anti-discrimination environment,” she said. — Bernama