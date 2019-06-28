July 30 declared as public holiday in conjunction with King’s installation

KUCHING: A public holiday has been declared on July 30 in conjunction with the coronation of Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The announcement was made by Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Bakar today, who stated that the additional public holiday was made official under Section 8 of the Holidays Act 1951 for Peninsular Malaysia and Labuan.

“For Sabah and Sarawak, action will be taken by the respective state governments according to their own state constitutions,” he said.

July 30 falls on a Tuesday.