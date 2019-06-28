Labuan Corp tenders out three prominent projects

LABUAN: Local authority Labuan Corporation (LC) has tendered out three prominent development projects as part of efforts to recover its investment and boost its coffers as well as the duty-free-island’s economy as a whole.

The projects are the popular tourism spot of Pulau Papan, the esplanade by the old fisheries jetty on Jalan Merdeka in the downtown area, and the RM86 million Labuan Halal Hub Complex.

The tender for the 8.127-hectare Pulau Papan is to seek investors, property developers and contractors to construct facilities for tourism recreation, hotels, tourism commercial centre and related activities.

The island, which is popular for sea sport activities including snorkelling, currently has four chalets with three rooms each, an administration office with a meeting room and staff quarters, a generator house, a store, an open hall, a jetty, camping sites, toilets and other basic facilities.

The esplanade project is for the construction of facilities for related activities and duty-free shops.

When contacted, an LC spokesman said the esplanade project had long been planned by the LC as part of its long-term tourism development for the island.

The tender for the much-talked-about Labuan Halal Hub Complex at Kiamsam, which he said has not benefited Labuan economically, is for the lease of the entire building to licensed property developers.

He said the three projects are expected to commence next year upon approval by the LC’s tender committee.

The tenders were posted on the Labuan Corporation website and open from June 21 to July 11. — Bernama