Ling refutes budget for Mara cut by 50 per cent

MIRI: The claim that the allocation for Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) has been slashed by 50 per cent in Budget 2019 is not true.

Senator Alan Ling who refuted the allegation yesterday stressed that the actual allocation for Mara in 2019 is RM3.7 billion with a breakdown of RM1.3 billion under operating expenditure and RM 2.4 billion was under development expenditure.

“The Federal Government cares for the development of Mara and and one of its agencies is Giatmara established in 1986 to provide technical and vocational skills training to Bumiputera youths to meet the needs of the industry, “ Ling said during Ramah Mesra Gawai Raya Giatmara Miri yesterday.

Ling who is also Pakatan Harapan Sarawak secretary added the claim of budget cut could be because of the restructuring of the Mara budget in which the RM2.4 billion allocation for education programme such as scholarship and education loans was transferred from the operating expenditure to development expenditure.

In 2018, the allocation of the allocation for the education programme was placed under the manageable expenses.

At the function, Ling visited the Giatmara workshops and was briefed by the management led by senior manager Rakawi Nawi.

Also present were the director of Giatmara Sarawak Abd Halem Bin Serojai and representatives from Giatmara Sibuti, Baram and Bintulu.

Ling took the opportunity to congratulate Hanafi Osman (21), Giatmara Saratok’s trainer in Sarawak who won a silver medal for the fashion technology category at the Global Skill Championship 2019 (GSC2019) held in Melbourne in April.

“Competing with the 16 countries that participated in the GSC2019, the success of Giatmara’s trainer proved Giatmara’s training is recognised internationally, “ he said.