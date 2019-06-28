Make the right choice during election, villagers told

KAPIT: Making the right choice during elections is very important as it will have a far reaching effect in determining the fate of the country, state and its people.

Kapit MP Datuk Alexander Nanta gave this advice when speaking at the Gawai closing ceremony ‘Ngiling Bidai’ at Rumah Achan Lenang, Jalan Selirik here on Wednesday, in view of the impending Sarawak election.

“Correct decisions benefit the people, wrong decisions ruin their future,” he said.

“The coming state election is very important in determining the future of our state and our political struggle (to govern the state). Be very careful with your votes,” he added.

He urged the people to vote Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidates in the election to safeguard Sarawak’s interests, rights and privileges enshrined in Malaysia Agreement 1963 and to ensure continuity in development.

He then told the people that the Sarawak government is now held by GPS, a coalition of Sarawak-based parties PBB, PRS, SUPP and PDP which were with Barsian Nasional (BN) before the 14th general election. He informed that the federal government is now under Pakatan Harapan (PH) after BN lost the election.

At the function, he announced MRP grant of RM10,000 to the village security and development committee of Rumah Achan.

In his speech, Nyabong welcomed Cerisologo Sabut as the new Kapit district officer and asked the local people to support him.

Earlier upon arrival, Nanta and Nyabong declared open the newly completed mosaic flooring of the veranda of Rumah Achan.

In his welcoming speech, Tuai Rumah Achan urged his charges to support GPS.

Political secretary to the chief minister Nicholas Kudi Jantai, deputy Kapit Resident Galong Luang, senior government officers and local community leaders were among the hundreds of people attending the ceremony.