Man robs three bakeries in Penampang

PENAMPANG: Police are on looking for a man who has been robbing bakery shops armed with a machete for the past couple of weeks around Penampang area.

District police chief DSP Haris Ibrahim said the suspect was wanted for at least three armed robberies, with the latest case happening on Tuesday.

“On the day of the incident (June 25) around 9pm, the suspect entered a bakery shop armed with a machete before fleeing the premises with the cash register machine containing RM300.

“Following a police report lodged by the shop owner, including description provided to us, police now believed the same suspect was involved in two similar robbery cases in Bundusan and in Dongonggon,” he told a press conference at the Penampang police headquarters here yesterday.

Police investigation revealed that the suspect’s modus operandi was to target bakery shops operating till late at night.

Haris said the suspect would enter the premises armed with a machete and would grab the cash register machine before fleeing on a motorcycle.

Police have now provided a description of the suspect, and urged anyone with information to contact the nearest police station.

The case is being investigated under Section 392/397 of the Penal Code for armed robbery.

In an unrelated case, police have detained 19 people for drug offences under Ops Sarang.

Six operations were carried out by police in one month in Penampang and Putatan areas with a total of 2.3 grams of drugs seized, said Haris.

Among those arrested were 12 locals and seven foreigners who have been detained under Section 12(2 ) and Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.