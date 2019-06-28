MAO gives exposure to Sukma golfers

KUCHING: The 117th Malaysian Amateur Open Golf Championship has been a good exposure ground for local young golfers especially the 14-member Sarawak Sukma shadow team.

They were able to rub shoulders with some of the top amateur golfers in the region in the world’s second oldest amateur golf tournament held at Kelab Golf Sarawak, Petra Jaya from June 20 to 23.

Siblings Malcolm Ting Siong Hung and Mirabel Ting Ern Hui also posted creditable finishes in the four-day event, with Malcolm ending up as Sarawak’s and Malaysia’s best finisher in fifth spot in the Men’s Division after posting a total gross score of one-under par 287 (70-70-74-73).

It was a much improved performance for Malcolm as he did not make the cut for the final rounds in the previous edition of the tournament in Kuala Lumpur last year.

“I am very happy with my performance because I did not enter the final rounds last year.

“I played well in the first two days but my game was not that good in the final two days. It just wasn’t my day.

“The opponents were very good and also older than me,” he said when met after the competition.

The Hills Golf Academy student will next play international competitions in Taiwan and Japan in August together with Mirabel.

Apart from that the siblings will also play in Sibu and Sarawak Classic in Kuching next month.

Meanwhile, Malcolm’s teammates Matthew Peregrime Ong finished in 56th spot with a 23-over par 311, Aziel Teo was 69th with a 29-over par 317 while Benjamin Ethan Ngelingkong, Anson Yeo, Saxen Hii, Wesley Chai and Cayden Ong failed to make the cut for the finals.

In the Women’s Division of 38 participants which was won by Natasha Andrea Oon of Malaysia, Mirabel was also Sarawak’s best performer, finishing in joint fifth place after carding a total score of three-over 291 (73-72-73-73).

“It didn’t go the way I wanted but I did my best and also had my consistent scores. I had so much fun this week and experienced a lot of stuff.

“I would like to thank my grandparents who accompanied me to Kuching to support me and gave me the encouragement.

“Also, a big thank you to all the uncles, aunts, friends, relatives and not forgetting the Hills Golf Academy coaches who gave me support and encouragement in this tournament,” said Mirabel.

As for her teammates, Zulaikah Nurziana Nasser was in 10th spot with a nine-over 297, Angel Hii 12th (298), Eliza Mae Kho 20th (312), Sharifah Aiysyah Tijan Yahya 24th (321) and Angelie Jerembai Ong 29th (356).