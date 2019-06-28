Nine divisions in Sarawak now have own tourism brochures

KUCHING: Nine divisions in Sarawak now have their own tourism brochures starting this year to encourage visitors to visit other exciting yet lesser known places of interest in the state.

These brochures were unveiled yesterday at Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) head office during a press conference presided by Assistant Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

Lee said the brochures were aimed at encouraging visitors to consider those divisions when planning for their holidays as they (areas) are full of local community-driven events and experiences that take visitors off the beaten track. He said the lesser known divisions had their own charm, and each location rich with culture and an authentic way of life different from other places in Sarawak.

“Prior to this, only Kuching, Sibu and Miri have their own travel guide brochures due to their importance as the main entry points and international flight hubs in the state.

“In view of the Visit Sarawak Campaign, it is high time that the lesser known divisions in Sarawak are highlighted and promoted through this new Divisional Tourism Brochures featuring their Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food and Festivals (CANFF) tourism products.

“This marks a milestone for the joint collaborative effort between Sarawak Tourism Board and the Resident Offices in Sarawak,” he told reporters.

The brochures would also be used for international promotion during roadshows and trade events abroad.

The nine brochures will also be available for download on the STB website.

The printed copies of the brochures will be available at the Visitor Information counters in Kuching, Miri and Sibu.

“The brochures are all in English but we have plans to translate them to Malay and Mandarin soon for the convenience of visitors conversant in those languages.

“We are also looking into having them tramslated to Japanese and Korean, since Japan and Korea are our next market,” he added.