Police report lodged against Facebook page alleging Chong will get 30 pct from sugar APs

KUCHING: Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Chong Chieng Jen has become the latest victim to be attacked by a Facebook page believed to be affiliated with a local political party in Sarawak.

In a post on June 27, the page alleged that Chong will be receiving a 30 per cent profit from eight food and beverage companies who have been granted the Approved Permit (AP) for sugar.

The page also alleged that Chong had “close ties” with the eight companies as well as refusing to disclose the selection process of the AP.

“We have reason to believe that the page belongs to a political party as a propaganda tool because all of the posts made are only attacking DAP members,” said Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei, who lodged a police report against the Facebook Page at the Kuching District Police Headquarters today.

He added that it became more suspicious when a member of the alleged party wrote a Facebook post urging Chong to come clean and name the eight companies.

“The party member however did not mention anything about Chong receiving a 30 per cent profit,” he clarified.

In his police report, Wong revealed that he is urging the police to investigate the Facebook page and its link to the party member.

Wong also challenged the administrator of the Facebook Page to come forward with evidence to back their allegations and not to hide like a “mouse” behind a social media page.

“I am also a victim of this page when it posted a status alleging that I was using public funds. To my disappointment, no results as to who is behind the page was revealed by the police or the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC),” he added.

DAP will take legal action against those behind the page once they have been identified, he said.

The police report will also act as a countermeasure to DAP as they feel that a series of attacks against the party will be imminent as the state election was approaching.