Queen accepts invitation to ‘Lebaran Emas’ ceremony

KUALA LUMPUR: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tuanku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Almarhum Al-Mutawakkil Alallah Sultan Iskandar Al-Haj received a courtesy call from Chief Minister’s wife, Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, who is also the patron for Innovation Project and Songket Keringkam Sarawak, at the Istana Negara here yesterday.

Juma’ani and her entourage called on Her Royal Highness to invite her to a ‘Lembaran Emas’ ceremony: Songket and Keringkam Sarawak’ which will be held on July 5 at 8pm at the new Sarawak State Legislative Assembly complex in Kuching.

The meeting which lasted for about an hour also discussed on ‘Lembaran Emas’ Ceremony to be a platform to uplift the ‘songket’ industry and ‘keringkam’ to the global level.

They also discussed on few matters to expand the ‘songket’ and ‘keringkam’ shawl textile industry in Sarawak and Malaysia as a whole.

Later, the entourage from Sarawak was feted to a luncheon with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah.

The entourage comprised Deputy State Secretary Datu Dr Sabariah Putit, Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas) acting director Dato Norhyati Mohd Ismail and Protocol and Event Management for State Events director, Azlan Ali Badri.