Rosmah’s solar project for Sarawak rural schools case moved to High Court

KUALA LUMPUR: The case of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, over a solar hybrid project for rural schools in Sarawak will be heard in the High Court.

High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali allowed an application by the prosecution, represented by DPP Ahmad Akram Gharib, to transfer the case from the Sessions Court.

Ahmad Akram informed the court earlier that Rosmah’s counsel, Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, did not object to the application.

The date of the case management is to be determined later.

On April 10 last year, Rosmah, 68, pleaded not guilty to a charge of having received gratification of RM5 million from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin, 60, through her aide Datuk Rizal Mansor.

She was allegedly given the money for assisting Jepak Holdings to obtain a solar hybrid project for 396 rural schools in Sarawak through direct negotiations with the Education Ministry.

She allegedly committed the offence at her home in Jalan Lang­gak Duta, Taman Duta here, on Dec 20, 2016. – Bernama