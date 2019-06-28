Second win in a row for Sarawak B

MIRI: Sarawak secured back-to-back win after beating Negeri Sembilan 1-0 in Group B of the President Cup at Miri Stadium yesterday.

Boosted by a 2-1 victory over Felda United also at home last week, Abdul Jalil Ramli’s boys showed confidence in their game to bag all three points and their second win in a row.

The solitary goal was scored by Amir Amri Salleh in the 16th minute through a penalty kick after a foul on Amirrul Iqmal Bolhi.

Negeri Sembilan tried to level with series of attempts but to no avail.

Entering the second half, both teams pushed hard for goal but the result remained at 1-0 until the final whistle.

Sarawak’s President Cup squad will travel to Kelana Jaya on July 1 for an away game against PKNS FC.