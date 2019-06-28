‘Sick’ projects will be completed, agencies urged to speed up work – Baru

KUCHING: The six ‘sick’ federal projects in the state will be given serious attention to ensure that they will be completed because they involved funding from the government, Works Minister Baru Bian said.

The six ‘sick’ projects he mentioned are the Sri Aman Hospital, an Immigration Post and Quarters in Ba’ Kelalan, the access road to Balleh Dam, the proposed Heart of Borneo Interpretation Centre, and improving the facilities for secondary schools SMK Lutong and SMK Tudan in Miri.

The overall progress on the implementation of the 631 federal projects in the state currently stands at 16.5 per cent as of June 23.

In disclosing this, Baru said that progress was slow and urged the various implementing agencies to double their efforts to achieve optimum results.

He pointed out that the state was allocated RM4.31 billion for all the projects, but has only spent RM711 million.

“For the federal projects in the state, on average we are behind schedule. The implementation is a bit slow,” he told reporters today after chairing the Majlis Tindakan Negeri (MTNG) Sarawak meeting at Grand Margherita Hotel.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is , who is also co-chairman of the SSAC and acting state secretary Datu Jaul Samion.

He pointed out that the main cause of the delay was the contractors’ inability to complete the project.

Uggah, who also spoke at the press conference, said the meeting was a historic moment between the federal and state government to cement ties for more development in the state.

“The meeting is a proof on the commitment and sincerity of the federal and state government with the projects in the state and a milestone for us to work together,” he pointed out.

He agreed with Baru that projects in the state should not be politicised, stressing that the state would give full support and were prepared to work together for their implementation to benefit the people.

“I agree with Baru Bian that we should not politicise the projects; what is important is that Kuching and Kuala Lumpur should work together to ensure projects that have been planned and are ongoing will be implemented for the benefit of the people,” he asserted.