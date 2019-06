PUTRAJAYA: Three internet service providers (ISPs), namely Telekom Malaysia Bhd, Celcom Axiata Bhd and Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd will supply Internet access to schools nationwide from July 1, for six months, the Education Ministry said yesterday.

The three ISPs will also provide Internet service to several sections at the ministry and 366 teachers’ activity centres nationwide.

“The ministry will choose a new Internet service provider for the period from Jan 1, 2020,” the ministry said. — Bernama