TVC Chamber, Mandeville Stars to perform at Sifma

KUCHING: The Vocal Consort (TVC) and Mandeville Stars from Singapore are performing at Sarawak International Festival of Music and Arts (Sifma) today (June 28) and tomorrow at the old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) complex here from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

Founded in September 2001, TVC aims to be a leading community choir in Singapore with talented members comprising choral hobbyists to musicians, students and working professionals with a passion for choral singing.

The group has been actively collaborating with national arts groups and has participated in several national arts events, expanding its repertoire to explore different genres of choral music .

Currently five choirs housed under TVC are the main chorus-Coro di Signori, TVC Chamber Singers, The National Youth Choir of Singapore and Coro Delle Donne.

The Vocal Consort perform and compete locally and abroad to gain exposure and raise the choral standards of its members. They clinched John Howard award and the Grand Prize at ‘A Voyage Of Songs 2017’ in Taoyuan, Taiwan for both folklore and mixed choir (open) and performed at the ASEAN Summit 2018’s opening ceremony.

TVC Chamber Singers is a sub-branch of The Vocal Consort comprising a close-knit group of singers who produce a different quality sound that is more precise and of enhanced quality.

Amongst TVC Chamber’s accolades are ‘Irama Belia SG50’ composed by Dr Zechariah Goh. The group was the only finalist from Singapore at 1st Tokyo International Choir Competition in July 2018. They won Contemporary Music category and was placed second for Chamber Choir category, taking home two gold diplomas- a special award for Best Interpretation of a Piece from Renaissance and Baroque era award.

Meanwhile, Mandeville Violin Stars is a performing group established in 2011 comprising students aged 4 to 13 years old to provide violin students exposure to performance based on Mandeville Conservatory’s emphasis on performance.

The group has performed at many local and international events including at Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (2014) and the Bulgarian embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia (2015).

These young violinists perform frequently at charity concerts hosted by The Project Intan. In December 2016, they travelled to Austria at the invitation from the Johann Sebastian Bach Music School to perform in the concert at Protestant Church Waehring 39. The group had also received an invitation from Vienna Boys Choir to collaborate with their concert and performed with BoAi School, Taipei in 2017.

Tickets are priced at RM100 (premium) and RM50.

For more information, call 082-424658 or 016-8794658 or visit the official website at www.sifma.my or www.facebook.com/SIFMAOfficial