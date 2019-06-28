Two more charged with job scam

KUCHING: Two more persons were yesterday charged with cheating a job seeker in Cambodia.

Margaret Muna Anyut, 25, and Lam Sang Kiong, 35, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Mohd Syukri Mokhtar who released them on RM4,000 and RM1,000-bail in one surety respectively.

The magistrate also fixed July 31 for pre-trial case management.

Both persons, who were not represented by any defence counsel, allegedly cheated Ahasius Peter, 26, at Kampung Sagah in Jalan Matang sometime in September 2018.

According to police investigation, they allegedly offered Ahasius a hotel job only to be asked to become a telephone scammer, and to impersonate as a policeman in Cambodia.

Cheating under Section 415(b) of the Penal Code is punishable under Section 417 of the same code, and carries a maximum penalty of five years’ jail or with a fine or both upon conviction.

Margaret and Lam are among six persons arrested between Feb 23 and April 25 this year for allegedly cheating genuine locals seeking jobs overseas.

The Commercial Crime Investigation Department said they have opened eight investigation papers – four in Kuching, three in Padawan and one in Bintulu – and drawn cheating charges against six persons.