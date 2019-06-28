Yeo cites non-sustainable development for negative impact on Pasir Gudang environment

PUTRAJAYA: Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin today cited non-sustainable development in Pasir Gudang, Johor, for what she said is the long-term negative impact on the environment.

The non-sustainable development resulted in the absence of a buffer zone between the chemical-based industries and schools, houses and community activity centres, thus putting the people at risk of a chemical disaster, she said.

Pasir Gudang has 2,005 licensed factories, of which 250 are chemical-based, she told a media conference in the wake of the incident where students and other people in the area experienced breathing difficulties over the past week that required more than 700 people to seek treatment. Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad was also present at the media conference.

Yeo pointed out that rapid development and a high density of chemical-based industries in the district are the major contributors to the impact on the environmental carrying capacity, including the air, land and rivers

“Non-sustainable development has caused the environment to become saturated with various suspended gases or vapours and uncontrolled release of effluents into drains and water channels that caused the environment to become unstable and extremely sensitive,” she said. – Bernama