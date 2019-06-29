Bersatu denies top leaders coming to Gawai-Raya do in Kuching

KUCHING: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sarawak has dismissed the news about the party’s top leaders coming to attend a Gawai-Raya celebration here tomorrow (June 30) as being ‘untrue’.

In a statement issued yesterday, Bersatu Sarawak acknowledged that news about Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad who is also Bersatu chairman, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir attending the event are circulating all over social media, radio announcements, and also the print media.

“Sources have confirmed that the news is fake; no invitation was ever made,” said Bersatu Sarawak, stressing that it has nothing to do with the organisation of such event.

“Such news came from unknown sources, with its validity unconfirmed.

“Bersatu Sarawak is looking into this matter seriously. Such activity or event organised under our name has been done by irresponsible individuals or groups, without proper standard operating procedure (SOP), ethics and protocals.

“We have reported this issue to the higher-ups to enable further investigations on those who have irresponsibly spread the fake news,” it added.