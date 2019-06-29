CM supports SCCC’s investment promotion between Sabah, China

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal has pledged support for the Sabah China Chamber of Commerce (SCCC) in its effort to promote bilateral investment and trade between Sabah and China.

He hopes that the SCCC will make good use of its platform, recruit more members to strengthen its organization, and actively cooperate with the government to contribute to the economic development of Sabah.

Shafie said this when committee members of SCCC paid him a courtesy call at his office at the State Administrative Centre here on Tuesday.

The visit, which lasted about an hour, was led by SCCC president Datuk Frankie Liew.

Shafie was invited to attend the SCCC’s inaugural installation ceremony as a special guest at the Hakka Hall here on July 23.

The Chief Minister also wants SCCC to gather the problems, challenges and suggestions faced by various industries and submit to the government.

“I would like to see SCCC and private sector work hand in hand with the government and contribute to the economic growth of the state,” he said.

Present were Nicholas Chak, the political secretary to the Chief Minister; SCCC deputy president Datuk Paduka Soh Poh Soon, vice president Datuk Kelvin Lim JP, vice president Jonathan Koh Leng Kwong and secretary general Jeremy Wang, Director of Commercial Affair Tan Siew Ling, Director of Public Relations Tiong Jia Jow, Director of Public Liaisons Yee Shi Ping, Director of Environmental Industry Jack Wong Hong Kiat, Deputy Director of Public Relations Hiew Vun Lip, Deputy Director of E-Commerce Chew Heng Hock, Deputy Director of Agriculture Edward Tee, and committee members Lucas Kwan Lee Kong and Jacky Ho

Meanwhile, DAP Sabah secretary cum member of parliament for Kota Kinabalu, Chan Foong Hin, and Likas assemblyman Tan Lee Fatt were also invited to attend the SCCC’s inaugural installation ceremony.