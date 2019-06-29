DPM arrives in Kuching as part of working visit

KUCHING: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrived at the Kuching International Airport at 9.35am today for her official working visit to the state.

Her arrival was welcomed by Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family, and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

Wan Azizah is expected to officiate the ‘Programme Santuni Rakyat’ state level at Mydin Petra Jaya and ‘Programme Pertemuan and Ramah Mesra Aidilfitri Bersama Rakyat’ at Matang Mall here later today.