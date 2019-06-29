Lions improve eyesight of 15 pupils of SK Lepong Baleh  

KAPIT: Fifteen pupils of SK Lepong Baleh here have benefited from Lions’ Eye-Sight First Campaign.

The pupils, who suffer from various eye shortcomings, were screened, and given glasses to improve their vision, thanks to sponsorship from Poh Kiong Optical Shop at Jalan Chua Leong Kee here.

The school’s senior assistant, Lau Ngee Kiong, received the glasses from Sng Geok Yien the president of Lions Club Kapit, witnessed by the proprietor of Poh Kiong Optical Shop, Teng Mee Hieng, and Lions Jenny Yii and Stanley Ling.