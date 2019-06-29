Nancy has no right to dictate what S’wakians want, Chong says

KUCHING: Most Sarawakians do not want Najib to be Prime Minister again and Batang Sadong MP Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri has no right to speak on behalf of Sarawakians to claim that they prefer Najib as prime minister, asserted Deputy Minister for Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Chong Chieng Jen.

“No decent citizen in their right mind would support a person like Najib as their leader.

“I believe most Sarawakians have the basic dignity and honour not to want a kleptocrat as our leader,” he said in a press statement, in which he claimed that Najib, during his tenure as the prime minister, had “stolen” huge sums of money from Malaysian taxpayers, including many Sarawakians.

Chong pointed out that Nancy, as an elected representative from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), had every right to speak on behalf of GPS.

“However, to claim that she is in the position to speak on behalf of Sarawakians and that Sarawakians support Najib to be the prime minister, that is most ridiculous.

“Not only is Nancy’s assertion ridiculous, it is also insulting and bringing disrepute and shame to us Sarawakians. She speaks as if all Sarawakians have no basic dignity and honour that we will support a person like Najib,” he said.