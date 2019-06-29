Sabah aims to become industrial state by 2030 – Madius

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah does not have to go to the moon.

But if Sabah can achieve her aim of becoming an industrial state by the year 2030, it can be likened as having gone to the moon or reaching the moon.

Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau said that it would be enough for Sabah to attain her target in the economic sense rather than actually go to the moon.

“If we attain our aim, that can be likened as reaching the moon for us,” he said.

He added that this was Sabah’s aim for the year 2030.

“Our entrepreneurs consisting of our youths now will contribute to this,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters at the US Independence Day celebration held at Sutera Harbour Resort on Thursday night. The theme of the event was moon landing.

Earlier, Madius and US Ambassador to Malaysia, Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir each gave a toast in conjunction with the celebration.

In Kamala’s speech, she said that the US Embassy and the Sabah government had forged partnership in many areas.

“Sabah’s most important resource is the state’s young citizens. Through partnerships including the Young Southeast Asian Leadership Initiative, Fulbright, and our 14 English Teaching Assistants, we are working hard to empower Sabah’s youth,” she said.

“We want to inspire and empower tomorrow’s leaders so that they can be catalysts for positive change not only for Malaysians, but throughout the region and around the world.”

Concerning the theme, Kamala explained that it is to inspire Sabah’s youth to dream bigger.

“The theme of tonight’s reception celebrates the moon landing – we got to the moon by dreaming big and by getting everyone behind a common purpose. It is not an exaggeration to say that the moon landing inspired an entire generation and encouraged Americans, regardless of background that nothing was impossible. We want to help young Sabahans in the same way build their own future that increases opportunities and prosperity in Sabah and beyond.”

Also present at the event were Youth and Sports Minister Ginger Phoong, Health and People’s Well-Being Minister Datuk Frankie Poon and Assistant Education and Innovation Minister Jenifer Lasimbang.