Unite to face coming state election, DPM tells PH Sarawak members

KUCHING: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail urged Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak members to stay united and prepare themselves to face the coming state election.

“Sarawak will be having its state election soon. We need to be united and improve ourselves.

“We want our country to be better and more developed,” she said at the Aidilfitri celebration at Dataran Matang Mall tonight.

Wan Azizah said she was proud of Sarawakians who voted for PH in the May 2018 general election.

“As PH president, I thank you all for the support in choosing PH in 12 areas, namely Puncak Borneo, Selangau, Lubok Antu, Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Miri, Sibu, Lanang, Sarikei, Mas Gading and Saratok, followed by Julau,” she said.

She pointed out that under the leadership of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, PH was committed to putting the country on the right track for the well-being of the people.

“As a one-year-old government, we have and will continue to do our best to rebuild our beloved country. Let us strive to overcome the country’s economic downturn, especially with a big debt burden.

“Our leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (Parti Keadilan Rakyat president) has also sacrificed a lot for us and for that sacrifice we must continue to fight together,” she said.

At the event, Wan Azizah also expressed appreciation for the pioneering reformasi (reformation) struggle in Sarawak, Dato Sri Hafsah Harun and several other pioneering members, for their services and contributions.

The event was organised by PKR Sarawak and was attended by members from several branches.