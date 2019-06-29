Voon: Nancy should apologise for her ‘nonsensical’ statement saying that S’wkians want Najib back as PM

KUCHING: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Women national vice-president Voon Shiak Ni slammed Sadong MP Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri today for reportedly telling a forum in Kuala Lumpur that Sarawakians want former Barisan Nasional (BN) chief Datuk Seri Najib Razak back as prime minister.

Voon described Nancy’s statement as “nonsensical”, and requested Nancy to clarify whether her statement represented the voice of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) or Sarawakians as a whole.

In saying this, she also said Nancy owed Sarawakians an apology for her statement.

“Nancy owes our people an apology for shaming us Sarawakians by saying that we want a ‘thief’ back as PM.

“I am shocked that Nancy said such a thing. All I can say about her statement is ‘tidak masuk akal’ (it’s nonsensical).

“Do Sarawakians really want the man who had made use of his office to allegedly siphon billions of the people’s monies out of the country via the scandal ridden state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), creating the biggest corruption scandal in Malaysian history to return as prime minister?

“Does Najib know what Sarawakians want? Did he deliver or grant the wishes of Sarawakians?

“He did not even make the first step to table the amendment to Article 1(2) of the federal constitution in an effort to restore the state as an equal partner during the formation of Malaysia,” Voon added.