We need Papar Dam – CM

KOTA KINABALU: Papar Dam will save Sabah from the protest of millions due to impending water supply crisis in the future, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Shafie stressed the Papar Dam should not be looked upon as a rebranding of the Kaiduan Dam that had been cancelled by the state government but a well thought out plan to solve the water and electricity supply issue needed for the people and industrial development in Sabah.

He said the Papar Dam is also vital for West Coast Sabah areas like Manggatal and Inanam as there are a lot of investment interests in the two areas that will require water and electricity supply.

“I still remember in the past, there were many (protests) till it was brought up to the United Nations regarding the Bakun Dam. But today, how is it that Sarawak can have such facilities that they could afford to supply electricity not only to Sabah but also to Brunei,” he explained when asked further about the matter after attending the Infrastructure Development Ministry Riang Ria Aidilfitri and Kaamatan celebration in Sembulan here yesterday.

“This facility, we should look at it that if it does not erode in terms of human destruction in this area, then I think it is important for us to save Sabah in this area to get enough water and electricity supply. We cannot wait.

“Today, maybe there are some protest regarding the Papar Dam area but we are confident there will be people in the thousands up to million that will be protesting if water supply is not enough. At that time, we will wait as it will take time for us to do indepth study on the impact, the cost that we need to prepare to accommodate this expense,” he explained.

Shafie, also Parti Warisan Sabah president, said the Sabah government is also looking into the establishment of other dams according to the demand throughout the state.

Although the coal plant is not completely off the table, he emphasized the Warisan-led government will use other options available to the state in order to get power supply.

“It is not that we want to implement but it is an alternative. We will see. This is among the matters that we need to do indepth study,” he said.

“Coal (plant) in Sarawak, there are two, they process coal. Peninsular, and Singapore (it) has been implemented. But for us because we have better basic facility, like we have mentioned, Papar Dam, it is a need for us to implement,” he clarified.