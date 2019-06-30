Ahmad Zahid announces return as Umno president

KUCHING: Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has announced that he will resume his duties as Umno president.

He made the announcement at a Hari Raya function in his Bagan Datuk constituency.

“Today marks a year that I was elected – not appointed – by delegates across the nation. This is very significant and important to me.

“Therefore, I would like to announce that I am ending my leave today. Which means, from today onwards, I will continue my duties as the Umno president,” he was quoted by The Star Online as saying today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is facing a total of 87 corruption charges, went on garden leave on Dec 18, last year. During his absence, his deputy Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan became the party’s acting president.