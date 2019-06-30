Bringing back city’s history

An aerial view of the new Satok Suspension Bridge over the Sarawak River in Kuching.

The 213m structure, which is still under construction, replicates the design of the old bridge, which collapsed in October 2004 after it was closed to the public in 1992.

Construction of the old bridge which was designed by AS Lowe began in 1923 and was completed in 1926. It was built to hold water pipes from the Matang reservoir from across the river to Kuching Town.

It had also served pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists to and from Kampung Kudei in Kuching city on one side and Kubah Ria in Petra Jaya on the other – right up to its closure in 1992 due to severe wear-and-tear.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg announced the rebuilding project in late 2017, to not only restore a piece of the city’s history into the modern day, but also to make it as one of Kuching’s tourism attractions.

Works on the new bridge, with a 3m-wide walkway, is scheduled to reach completion this Sept 18. — Bernama photo