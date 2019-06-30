Brunei man arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs via Sungai Tujoh checkpoint

MIRI: The police here nabbed a Brunei man for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs worth about RM24,000 via Sungai Tujoh Immigration checkpoint last night.

District police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah in a statement today said the 28-year-old suspect was arrested after a check on his vehicle found 200 pills of various colours suspected to be drugs.

“The police stopped his vehicle – a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado around 11.40pm at the Customs post.

“A search inside the vehicle led to the discovery of four transparent plastic packets which in each of the packets contained 50 pills of various colours (blue, pink, green and yellow) suspected to be Methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine (MDMA) drugs,” said Lim.

The drugs seized were weighing at 64.32 grammes, estimated to be worth about RM24,000.

Police are investigating the case under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.