‘Do something about this overflowing septic tank’

KUCHING: Sri Aman District Council is urged to immediately to do something about the overflowing septic tank of a public toilet in the middle of the town.

DAP Sri Aman branch chief, Leon Jimat Donald, said he was shocked to see the problematic public toilet following a visit there after a big public outcry.

He also said even before arriving at the scene, the stench emanating from the burst septic tank was very nauseating.

“This public toilet area is also one of the busiest parts of Sri Aman. There are banks and coffee shops around.

‘We urge the Sri Aman District Council secretary to immediately take action on this.

“Not only it is unhygienic but also unacceptable that the council has not taken corrective action on the council-owned septic tank,” he said.

He said the federal government has given millions in funds directly to the local councils for the maintenance of facilities and infrastructure.