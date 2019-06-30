Fatimah proposes ‘Anjung Singgah’ for homeless in Miri

MIRI: Another temporary shelter for the homeless ‘Anjung Singgah’ has been proposed to be set up in Miri.

Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the temporary shelter for the homeless here would be similar to the facility proposed for Sibu where the concept would be integrated with Soup Kitchen.

“In Sarawak, only Kuching has ‘Anjung Singgah’. Now, we are in the planning process to build another two Anjung Singgah facilities which are Sibu and Miri,” she stated in her address when officiated the Dynasty Charity Run 2019 Prize Presentation Ceremony at Dynasty Hotel’s parking compound today.

However, she said the the concept for the two proposed facilities would be slightly different from the ‘Anjung Singgah’ in Kuching, as the government wanted to give opportunities to the public to help the homeless by providing them with food.

Fatimah who is also Dalat assemblywoman, said the ministry had identified a suitable location for the proposed community welfare projects and would look for budget to make the efforts into a success.

In noting that Mirians are very supportive people when it comes to any charity project, Fatimah felt that there would be no problem for the Sarawak government to carry out the Soup Kitchen-concept ‘Anjung Singgah’ for Miri.

“With these facilities, the homeless people need not have to begging for food and scavenging for food or even sleeping at the five-foot way, under the bridge or in the market.

“This is part of our efforts to zero-ing the homeless issue in Sarawak, particularly in the city.”

During the function, Fatimah announced a government grant under Minor Rural Project (MRP) allocation of RM15,000 to the Dynasty Charity Run event.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin, Assistant Minister of Women, Family and Childhood Development Rosey Yunus, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau and Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting have each also pledged RM10,000 in government grants to the event for a total of RM40,000.

Also present were Miri Resident Mastapa Julahi, Dynasty Hotel’s managing director Tony Pui and the event organising chairman Stanley Gena.